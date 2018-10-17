Freedom Boat Club set to open at Swantown Marina in May

Freedom Boat Club, a business that allows members to use a range of boats for recreational purposes, is set to open at the Port of Olympia’s Swantown Marina in May.
The owners of the Olympia franchise are Shawn and Tracy Ottenbreit. They also have locations in Bremerton and Tacoma.
Members pay a one-time fee, plus monthly dues, to use the boats.
The Olympia club will start with four boats: A Jeanneau NC 695 pilot house; a Regal 21 OBX bowrider; a Northwest 208 Seastar fishing boat; and a Sweetwater 2086 pontoon.
Comments