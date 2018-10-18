Marijuana store near Lacey searched following complaints of illegal smoking club

Enforcement officers with the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board searched a marijuana store near Lacey on Wednesday after receiving complaints of an illegal marijuana smoking club operating there.
Officials confiscated marijuana, drug paraphernalia and other items from Dank’s Wonder Emporium at 6906 Martin Way E. The store was closed Wednesday during the search but reopened Thursday.
If the store is found to have allowed the use of marijuana on the premises, the licensee or licensees could lose their license to operate and may also face criminal charges, according to Brian E. Smith, a spokesman for the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.
The investigation is ongoing.
Comments