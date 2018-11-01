Tumwater High School student is young ‘woman of achievement’

Tumwater High School student Chinyelu Iwenofu is the YWCA of Olympia’s 2018 Young Woman of Achievement, the organization announced.
Iwenofu will receive a scholarship from the Mary P. Dolciani Halloran Foundation, which supports those who pursue a career in science, technology, engineering, math or math education.
Iwenofu, and other Women of Achievement, will be recognized at an annual celebration set for Nov. 10 at South Puget Sound Community College.
For more information about the celebration, contact Cherie Reeves Sperr at 360-352-0593 or crsperr@ywcaofolympia.org.
