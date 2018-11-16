Card skimmers found at WSECU ATMs in Olympia, Tumwater

WSECU is urging its members to watch their accounts for fraud after credit card skimmers were found at drive-thru ATMs at its branches in west Olympia, on Martin Way East and at Tumwater Town Center last month.
Skimmers, which can steal information from cards including the cardholder’s name, account number and PIN, were also found at the credit union’s Lakewood branch.
About 2,000 WSECU members used the ATMs while the skimmers were installed, according to the credit union. It has contacted those members to replace their cards and PINs.
Customers from other banks who used the ATMs may have had their information stolen as well.
According to a WSECU news release, the skimmers were installed after hours and undetectable from the machine’s exterior. Once they were discovered, they were removed and reported to law enforcement.
It said its members will not be responsible for unauthorized charges due to fraud.
