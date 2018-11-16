Big Brothers, Big Sisters will move to a new office over Thanksgiving holiday

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Washington will move to a new office over the Thanksgiving holiday.
The new office is in Olympia at 2424 Heritage Court SW, Suite 302. The organization was previously based on Black Lake Boulevard.
Not only will the new space be used for interviewing potential mentors, but also where youth can explore science, technology, arts and math opportunities, according to a news release.
Big Brothers Big Sisters will be completely up and running in the new office space by Dec. 1.
