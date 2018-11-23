Business

Thurston County retail sales rise 5 percent in second quarter

By Rolf Boone



November 23, 2018 10:12 AM

Overall taxable retail sales rose 5.2 percent in Thurston County during the second quarter of 2018, compared with the same quarter a year ago, the state Department of Revenue announced.

Sales rose 5.2 percent to $1.4 billion from the same quarter a year ago, the data show. A separate category called retail trade, which better reflects consumer spending, also rose 6 percent to $699 million from the year-ago period.

Statewide, overall taxable retail sales rose 10.6 percent to $42.7 billion in the second quarter from the second quarter of 2017.

