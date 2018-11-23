Puget Sound & Pacific Railroad says it has gone nine years without an injury

Centralia-based Puget Sound & Pacific Railroad says it has gone nine years without an employee injury, the company announced.
The company employs 22 and operates more than 145 miles of railroad freight between Centralia and Aberdeen, as well as from Elma to Bangor and the Bremerton naval base.
They also, according to a news release, run the affiliated Olympia & Belmore railroad route from East Olympia to Olympia and on to Tumwater.
The company credits its safety streak to closely observing rules and regulations and constant communication.
