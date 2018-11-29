Feds seek public comment on wind energy project

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public comment on a draft environmental impact statement and habitat conservation plan for a proposed wind energy project in the region.
The Skookumchuck Wind Energy project’s 38 wind turbines will be built in Lewis County, but Thurston County residents can comment, too, because the project will result in infrastructure improvements to roads and bridges in the southern part of the county, spokeswoman Ann Froschauer said.
Residents can comment in the following ways:
▪ Online at http://www.regulations.gov.
▪ By mail to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, c/o Tim Romanski, 510 Desmond Drive SE, Suite 102, Lacey, WA 98503.
▪ In person at a public meeting. The first U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service meeting is set for 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 100 SW Veterans Way, Chehalis. The second meeting is set for 6-8 p.m. Dec. 10 at 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, room 194, Lacey.
Comments