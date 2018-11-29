Looking for a different holiday shopping experience? Try the state surplus store

Can’t quite figure out what to get your loved one for the holidays? Perhaps the right gift can be found at the state Department of Enterprises Services surplus operations retail store.
It’s open for business in Tumwater at 7511 New Market St. SW. That’s where you can find office supplies, electronics, furniture and items seized at airports by the Transportation Safety Administration. Those items include pocket knives, cheese slicers and corkscrew bottle openers.
Prices are set by taking an average “sold for” price for a similar item on eBay and cutting that price in half.
The store is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. You also can shop online at the surplus auction site www.govdeals.com.
