Olympia makes Thrillist.com’s foodie list

The online magazine Thrillist.com listed Olympia as one of “15 American Cities That Secretly Have Great Food Scenes,” a designation that did not go unnoticed by the Olympia Downtown Alliance. The ODA singled out the review in their newsletter this week.
Among the businesses receiving a shout-out: The Bread Peddler, Olympia Coffee Roasters, Dillinger’s, the food truck Assyrian Nineveh, Chelsea Farms Oyster Bar, Sophie’s and the Olympia Farmers Market.
Olympia is a seafood paradise that “reflects the field-to-fork ethos of Seattle and the cart-based creativity of Portland without the big-city price tags,” according to Thrillist.com.
