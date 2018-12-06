Outdoor diners gather in the courtyard behind the Nineveh Assyrian food truck in downtown Olympia in 2013. Nineveh was one of the restaurants that landed Olympia on online magazine Thrillist.com’s “15 American Cities That Secretly Have Great Food Scenes.”
Outdoor diners gather in the courtyard behind the Nineveh Assyrian food truck in downtown Olympia in 2013. Nineveh was one of the restaurants that landed Olympia on online magazine Thrillist.com’s “15 American Cities That Secretly Have Great Food Scenes.” Tony Overman Olympian file photo
Olympia makes Thrillist.com’s foodie list

December 06, 2018 06:17 PM

The online magazine Thrillist.com listed Olympia as one of “15 American Cities That Secretly Have Great Food Scenes,” a designation that did not go unnoticed by the Olympia Downtown Alliance. The ODA singled out the review in their newsletter this week.

Among the businesses receiving a shout-out: The Bread Peddler, Olympia Coffee Roasters, Dillinger’s, the food truck Assyrian Nineveh, Chelsea Farms Oyster Bar, Sophie’s and the Olympia Farmers Market.

Olympia is a seafood paradise that “reflects the field-to-fork ethos of Seattle and the cart-based creativity of Portland without the big-city price tags,” according to Thrillist.com.

