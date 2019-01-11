Unemployment benefits available to federal workers

Federal workers furloughed by the partial government shutdown may apply for unemployment benefits.
They can apply for benefts at esd.wa.gov or by phone at 800-318-6022. The day they should call depends on the last digit of their social security number, according to the state Employment Security Department.
More than 73,000 federal employees worked in Washington state last year. Employment security has received about 1,000 jobless benefits applications since the furlough started.
Workers who receive back pay should plan to repay any benefits received.
