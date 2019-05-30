Nicole Pham launched Lemon Grass. Now, try Andy’s Bistro in Lacey

Andy’s Bistro opens in Lacey Andy's Bistro, the latest restaurant from Lemon Grass owner Nicole Pham, has opened on the ground floor of the Sixth Avenue Place apartments in Lacey. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Andy's Bistro, the latest restaurant from Lemon Grass owner Nicole Pham, has opened on the ground floor of the Sixth Avenue Place apartments in Lacey.

It’s called the American Dream. And Nicole Pham has lived it.

Originally from South Vietnam, Pham came to this country about 40 years ago and since has become well-known for a series of restaurants called Lemon Grass. She opened her first in downtown Olympia, followed by locations in Tumwater and Lacey. She also runs a popular Elma drive-in called Eagle’s Nest, and on May 9, she opened the doors at Andy’s Bistro, which serves a little Vietnamese food, a little Japanese food, a little Chinese food, Western-style sandwiches and more.

They also plan to add Italian food to the menu as well, said Andrew Porter, Pham’s only son and the restaurant’s namesake.

“We want to make it a place for everyone,” said Andrew, 14.

Not only is it a new business for the Pham family, it’s also filled a space on Sixth Avenue Southeast in Lacey that has seen little commercial activity. At one time, a business called Indy Sandwich appeared set to open in the same location, but never did.

Andy’s Bistro later filled out the 1,700-square-foot space.

So, what can you eat and drink at Andy’s Bistro? Well, let’s ask Nicole and Andrew what they would order.





Nicole: She recommends the Southwest chipotle chicken wrap, with ramen noodle soup and Vietnamese iced coffee, which is made with sweet Vietnamese condensed milk.

Andrew: He recommends a ham combo banh mi sandwich, with the ground steak and meatball Pho (a Vietnamese soup) and a passion fruit iced tea.

Banh mi is a Vietnamese sandwich served on French bread. Often, the bread is hard and crunchy, but Pham said they serve a softer bread. It also isn’t as messy after you’ve taken a bite, Andrew said.

Pho is a soup typically filled with noodles, meat and vegetables.

Both recommended that customers order a soup, like Pho, and a banh mi sandwich. You can then dip the sandwich in the Pho broth and make it a Vietnamese French dip, Pham said.

Pham said she hopes her son eventually takes over the business, but first he must finish school and go to college.

Andrew said his dream is to attend the University of Washington and study business.

He helps out at Andy’s Bistro, mostly on the weekends, or behind the scenes with the menu, social media and the website, he said.

When he was four days old, she first brought him to Lemon Grass, Pham said. At six, he would sometimes wash dishes, she said.

After Pam fled South Vietnam, she spent a year in a Hong Kong-based refugee camp, then made her way to California and later Olympia. She attended Capital High School. Andrew is set to attend the same school.

Andy’s Bistro

Owner: Nicole Pham and family

Location: 4410 Sixth Ave. SE Lacey, WA

Employees: Five part-time workers.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Online: Find Andy’s Bistro on Facebook, Instagram and Yelp.