Lacey MakerSpace gets ready to open to inventors, entrepreneurs and DIY enthusiasts

After years of development, planning and building, the Lacey MakerSpace will open its doors to the public for an open house on June 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Zaverl Hall on the Saint Martin’s University campus.

The MakerSpace is a collaboration between the City of Lacey, Saint Martin’s University, and the Thurston Economic Development Council designed to foster new businesses in Thurston County by equipping entrepreneurs with tools, training, and access to business education.

The space offers 3D printers and scanners, CNC machines, a laser cutter, welding and woodworking materials. Director Joseph Anderson hopes those with ideas for products can find what they need in the space to develop prototypes they can take to market.

“That resource just isn’t available right now,” he said.

Executive Committee chair and North Thurston Public Schools board member Graeme Sackrison believes entrepreneurs who use the space to develop products will have an edge on the competition. “It’s more persuasive if I can hand you a prototype of a product than say ‘see the picture I drew,’” he said.

When members join the the MakerSpace, they’re trained on all the available equipment, can attend classes held by qualified volunteers, and can learn and network with other members. Members with business plans also can find support from the Thurston EDC to help them get their ideas off the ground.

EDC Executive Director Michael Cade says the council hopes the MakerSpace will help “develop an entrepreneurial ecosystem in Thurston County.”





The idea for the space was born when Sackrison heard a Boeing employee talk about how current employees were retiring, and incoming employees lacked hands-on skills. Sackrison realized this problem could be addressed by building a community workshop with the space and tools needed for people to develop those skills.

The City of Lacey used a Community Development Block Grant to pay for the lease on half of Zaverl Hall on Saint Martin’s campus.

Saint Martin’s University also sees the MakerSpace as a great resource for students and the community.

Associate Professor of Business Lisa Power is looking forward to students having “an innovation center that can bring creativity and skill development through courses they may take here on campus to create projects that will help them in their future careers.”

The space also hopes to attract Lacey’s veteran population. The MakerSpace plans to work with Lacey Veteran’s Services to offer discounted memberships to support veterans in gaining job skills and developing their own ideas. Anderson and Sackrison emphasize that hobbyists and DIY enthusiasts also are welcome.

Memberships cost $50 a month, with discounted $30-a-month memberships for veterans and students. The MakerSpace will be open 2-8 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Classes and workshops will start in the fall.