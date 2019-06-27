Forbes picks O Bee as top credit union in the state

The O Bee Credit Union’s Tenino branch has a period brewpub motif. sbloom@theolympian.com

For the second year, Forbes magazine has recognized O Bee Credit Union as one of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to determine the best banks and credit unions in the United States by state.





“Statista surveyed more than 25,000 customers in the U.S. for their opinions on their banking relationships. The banks and credit unions were rated on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, and financial advice,” the Forbes article stated.





“It is an honor to be on Forbes America’s Best-In-State Credit Union list for the second straight year,” James Collins, O Bee’s CEO, said in a news release. “We are doing the right things for the community and our members. It’s our unique position in the marketplace, our passion, and creativity from our staff that makes us an award-winning credit union.”



