After lots of hard work, Westside Tavern, Hash have found a home in west Olympia

Dean Damitio, co-owner of Westside Tavern and Hash in west Olympia, used to work for a beer distributor. As he drove down Harrison Avenue during work, he saw a place that he thought had a ton of potential.

It was a bar then, too, but it operated under a slightly different name. Dean and his wife, Lisa, eventually got access to the place in October 2011, and after a nine-week renovation, they opened the doors in December.

And then they built the business one customer at a time.

“It was complete hell,” said Dean, recalling that he and Lisa worked hard for three years before the business “started to come around.”

It took good service, a good staff and what Dean called a “solid food program,” before it became a neighborhood destination for everyone — college students to senior citizens.

Manager Rita Hassett said the tavern is a “hard-working place that feels like family.”

The tavern has produced an award-winning burger, dedicated six taps to local craft beers and goes through 25 pounds of brussel sprouts per week because it’s one of the most popular “munchies” on the menu. What is it? Thai fried brussel sprouts.

It also has Taco Tuesdays, featuring Alaskan fish or coconut shrimp tacos, and don’t forget Seahawks Sundays. Dean said he has never seen so many people cry, win or lose, for the Hawks.

But the Damitios weren’t done.

A space next door that used to be home to a restaurant called Mexico Bonito became available, and the couple jumped at the chance to lease it for a breakfast spot that is now known as Hash. It also needed to be renovated, but finally opened in May 2018.

Unlike Westside Tavern, Hash found an audience in about two weeks, they said. It, too, you might say, has a solid food program.

Among the things it is known for: corned beef and hash (of course); a variety of eggs benedict with four different kinds of hollandaise sauce; biscuits and bacon gravy; orange chicken and waffles; a 16-inch blueberry and pistachio pancake. And while you’re waiting, everyone gets corn bread with marionberry butter.

Westside Tavern and Hash

Owners: Dean and Lisa Damitio

Location: The tavern is at 1815 Harrison Avenue Northwest in Olympia. Hash is next door.

Employees: 32, 80 percent of whom are full-time workers.

Hours: Westside Tavern: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Hash: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Did you know? Dean Damitio has extensive experience running bars and restaurants. He used to be a general manager for a family-run chain of restaurants based in Alaska.