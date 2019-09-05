Business

WinCo Foods set to open store in Centralia

WinCo Foods, which operates a store near Lacey, is now set to open a new store in Centralia, the Port of Centralia announced.

Construction is set to begin in 2020. The store is expected to open the following year at the port’s Centralia Station property.

“We know the community has been wanting WinCo Foods for a long time and we are happy to help deliver (it),” Port of Centralia Commission President Julie Shaffley said in a statement.

WinCo is an employee-owned company based in Boise. It operates 128 stores, six distribution centers and employs more than 20,000, according to a Port of Centralia news release.

