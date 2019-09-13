A new coffee shop has opened in Lacey. Guess who’s involved?

A new Lacey coffee bar opens for java junkies A new place for your daily coffee fix, the Royce Marie Bean Bar. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A new place for your daily coffee fix, the Royce Marie Bean Bar.

Marie Nelsen, Shelly Pierpoint, Rick Nelsen and Dusty Pierpoint. If those names sound familiar, it’s because all four have deep ties to Lacey and now they’re involved in a new coffee venture called Royce Marie Bean Bar, which opened in August.

Marie and Shelly are the primary owners of the coffee shop, which opened in the Woodland Square Loop area of the city in space that flanks an event destination called The Hub.

Although Marie and Shelly are the owners, don’t be surprised if you see their significant others helping out. That would be Rick Nelsen, better known for his steakhouse, Ricardo’s, and Dusty Pierpoint, a former career Lacey police officer and chief of the department.

Marie and Shelly are no strangers to business. Marie, through her involvement with Ricardo’s, and Shelly, who has sold coffee with her daughter, Desiree, at Schilter Family Farm in the Nisqually Valley. Desiree Pierpoint also used to run her own coffee business in Tenino and now works at Royce Marie Bean Bar.

Shelly said she and Marie had the same vision for the space.

“It feels comfortable, relaxing and welcoming,” she said.

Marie said that it’s “great to be open.”

Royce Marie fills about 1,200 square feet, including a meeting room. It has indoor and outdoor seating and some unique touches: a hidden door in one wall opens to the event space next door, and reclaimed wood was used to build the espresso machine counter and meeting room doors.

The espresso machine is built into the counter — it’s no longer blocking your view when you order your drink — and there’s a black-and-white photo of two people important to the Nelsens: Dave and Lorna Wilson, Rick Nelsen’s grandparents. Dave was the founder of Dirty Dave’s Pizza. The photo shows Dave and Lorna in Las Vegas in the 1970s.

As for the food, it offers grab-and-go items such as sandwiches, flat breads, salads and scrambled cakes, an item made with egg, white cheddar and topped with mushrooms and bacon, Rick Nelsen said.

Expect the menu to change, he said, including the possible return of a fried chicken pizza with pickle and ranch dressing.

“I’m not going to lie,” said Nelsen, who was interviewed with his trademark gold chains dangling from his neck and gold-painted sneakers. “Culinary-wise, it was pretty damn tasty.”

Royce Marie Bean Bar

Owners: Marie Nelsen and Shelly Pierpoint

Location: 676 Woodland Square Loop S.E. (Off Seventh Avenue)

Hours: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

About the name: Royce Nelsen is Rick and Marie’s son.

Employees: 7 part-time.

Online: Find Royce Marie on Facebook.

Did you know? Ricardo’s has found a home in the Woodland Square Loop area of Lacey, but Rick has entertained the idea of opening a second restaurant. He first looked at filling a former Chinese restaurant space on Sixth Avenue in Lacey, and also considered opening a place in downtown Olympia, but neither plan has worked out, he said.