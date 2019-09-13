Abby’s Cookies and Cupcakes closes; Miss Moffett’s moves in

Rachel Young, owner of Miss Moffett’s Mystical Cupcakes, has closed her Capital Mall location and moved into space once occupied by Abby’s Cookies and Cupcakes in Olympia. sbloom@theolympian.com

The Olympia cupcake scene is experiencing change.

Abby’s Cookies and Cupcakes has closed its Olympia location in the city’s South Capitol Neighborhood, the business announced on its Facebook page.

Meanwhile, in an email to The Olympian, Miss Moffett’s Mystical Cupcakes announced that it has closed its Capital Mall store and moved into the former Abby’s space at 108 22nd Ave. S.W.

The move also was announced on Facebook.

“Thank you so much for your patience with our journey to find a permanent home,” the Miss Moffett’s email reads.

The owner of Abby’s announced on Facebook that it was time to move on to other adventures.

“Thank you for all of your wonderful support over the past seven years!! It has been an exciting and rewarding time filled with many special memories of sharing our treats with this great community.”

The Facebook announcement also adds that Abby’s will still offer catering to all booked weddings and events in 2019. All coupons and gift certificates, including Math for Life cupcake cards, will still be honored, the announcement reads.