Lacey Sears among stores slated to close

The Sears in Lacey is among the stores slated to close early next year, according to its parent company.

Transformco, which owns Sears and Kmart, announced Thursday it plans to close 96 stores, including the Sears on Sleater Kinney Road Southeast.

The company said going out of business sales at these stores are expected to begin Dec. 2 and that stores will close by February.

The only other Washington store on the list of closures was a Sears in Spokane.

The Lacey Sears has been a fixture at South Sound Center since 1966. Earlier this year, Puget Sound Business Journal reported it was one of six Sears and Kmart stores in Washington that were for sale.

The Sears at the Tacoma Mall closed in 2018 and the store was demolished this year.

The Olympia Kmart closed in 2012 in a similar round of mass store closures.