Going to Portland? Seattle? FlixBus to launch new routes serving Olympia Nov. 21

A European bus company plans to hit the highways of Western Washington next week with tickets from Olympia to Seattle starting at $8.

FlixBus is partnering with Seattle-based charter company MTR Western on bus service to Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma, Portland, Eugene, Olympia, Corvallis, Coeur d’Alene, Albany, Ellensburg and Salem.

That includes stops on the campuses of Central Washington University, University of Oregon and Oregon State University.

Service is scheduled to launch Nov. 21.

The company does dynamic pricing — like an airline, what you pay depends on when you book and when you want to ride — but one-way tickets from Olympia on Thursday were going for as low as $7.99 to Seattle, $9.99 to Portland and $14.99 to Eugene, plus a $2 service fee.

FlixBus launched in Germany in 2013 with service throughout Europe. It arrived in the U.S. in 2018. As of this week, its website listed routes serving more than 90 U.S. cities, not including its new stops in the Northwest.