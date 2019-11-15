The Olympian needs your help for new column on business openings and closings

The Olympian is planning to launch a weekly column that will track business openings and closings in Thurston County.

The column will provide subscribers with information about changes to the business landscape. But Thurston County is a big place, so we need your help for it to work.

If you see a new business storefront that has opened, or one that has shut its doors, please let us know. Send an email to reporter Rolf Boone at rboone@theolympian.com or to news@theolympian.com.

The focus of the column is on retail storefronts and restaurants, not home-based businesses.