Downtown Olympia salon Moda Capelli is recycling hair.

The salon has teamed up with a business called TerraCycle to use its “zero waste box.”

Stylists collect the hair trimmings and place it in the box. The collected hair, which is biodegradable, will be composted in gardens or farms, according to a news release. Plastic from wigs, extensions or weaves will be recycled into plastic polymers.

—Rolf Boone