Need a job? Hiring event set for Wednesday in west Olympia

Express Employment is at 1120 Harrison Ave. NW.

The Sept. 29 event seeks to fill more than 50 openings at Providence St. Peter Hospital, MultiCare Capital Medical Center, Great Wolf Lodge and other businesses such as area manufacturers.

“We have several entry-level positions ranging from $15 to $17 per hour and many administrative positions paying $20 and above for candidates with experience,” Express owner Reid Bates said in an email.

Express Employment expects to make conditional job offers to candidates during the event. COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

Bates said that hiring typically slows heading into the final quarter of the year, but with an Oct. 18 vaccine requirement deadline looming for many workers, hiring remains strong.

“I anticipate a volatile end of the year for all employers as we deal with the ripple effects of the vaccine mandates and the continued surge in COVID-19 cases affecting the workforce,” Bates said.

