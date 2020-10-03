The Olympian Logo
Thurston County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Thurston County on Saturday reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 to bring the total to 1,316.

There have been 120 new cases in the past 7 days, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Saturday’s cases included two boys under 10 years old, three women and two men in their 20s, a man and a woman in their 30s, three women in their 40s, a man and a two women in their 50s, and a man in his 80s.

Of the 1,300 total cases, 1,022 people have recovered or are recovering, 101 have been hospitalized at some point in their illness, and 17 have died.

There remains two ongoing outbreaks. The county has experienced ten outbreaks during the course of the pandemic.

