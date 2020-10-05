Thurston County adds 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

Thurston County announced 15 new cases on Monday. After setting a record high last week of 121 cases, Monday’s case number is high but not as high as certain days last week, which reached 20-25 per day.

Monday’s cases include one person aged 10-20, five people in their 20s, one person in their 30s, one in their 40s, three in their 50s, two in their 60s, and two in their 70s.

The county now has 1,344 total cases. Of those, 1,027 have recovered or are recovering, 101 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, and 17 have died. One adult family home is still experiencing a COVID-19 facility outbreak.

In the region

▪ Pierce County added 44 cases on Monday and no new deaths, giving the county a total of 8,189 cases and 177 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported nine new cases on Monday for a total of 610 and five deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County announced 16 new cases on Monday for a total of 554 and 10 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported 16 new cases on Monday, and two people have died. No information about those two individuals was released. The county now has a total of 477 cases and eight deaths.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health on Sunday reported 90,276 cases total with 2,158 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 7.4 million cases had been reported and more than 210,000 people had died as a result as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, more than 35.3 million cases have been reported and more than 1 million people have died, the data show.