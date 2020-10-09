3 more Thurston County COVID-19 patients die, as county adds 18 cases Friday

Three more people have died of COVID-19 in Thurston County, public health officials reported Friday, as they added 18 new cases to the county tally.

The people who have died were a man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s, and a man in his 60s, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

This week’s total cases currently stands at 78, with two days to go. Friday’s cases included one person 9 or younger, five people aged 10-20, four people in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, three in their 50s, and one in their 60s.

Of the county’s 1,407 total cases, 1,099 people have recovered or are recovering, 101 were hospitalized at some point during their illness, and 20 now have died.

There continue to be five ongoing congregate care outbreaks.

In the region

▪ Pierce County added 66 cases on Friday and one new death, giving the county a total of 8,445 cases and 179 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported four new cases on Friday for a total of 622 and eight deaths. Just 281 patients are considered recovered.

▪ Grays Harbor County announced 12 new cases Friday for a total of 575 with 11 deaths. Of the total cases, 69 are considered active.

▪ Mason County reported nine new cases on Friday for a total of 498 with eight deaths.

Around the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health on Friday reported 92,560 cases total with 2,190 deaths on Friday.

In the U.S., more than 7.6 million cases had been reported and more than 213,000 people had died as Friday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, nearly 36.8 million cases had been reported and nearly 1.1 million people had died as of Friday, the data show.