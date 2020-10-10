Thurston County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Thurston County health officials reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,420.

The new cases on Saturday included a boy under 10, a girl between 10 and 20, two women and a man in their 20s, two women in their 40s, two men and two women in their 50s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Of that total, 1,110 have recovered or are recovering, 101 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 20 have died. The county is also managing five congregate care setting outbreaks.