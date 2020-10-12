Thurston County adds 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

Thurston County added 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 1,466, county public health officials reported.

Last week saw 116 cases, the second-highest weekly total since the pandemic began. The highest weekly total of 121 occurred the week before.

Monday’s new cases included two people aged 0-10, three people aged 10-20, two people in their 20s, six people in their 30s, three people in their 40s, two people in their 50s, two people in their 60s, and one person in their 90s.

Of the 1,466 total cases, 1,110 people have recovered or are recovering, 101 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, and 20 have died.

There are 6 ongoing congregate care center outbreaks, one more than yesterday.

In the region

▪ Pierce County added 32 cases on Monday, and one more person has died, a man in his 60s from Lakewood with underlying health conditions. The county now has a total of 8,626 cases and 181 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 10 new cases on Sunday for a total of 635 and eight deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County announced 27 new cases Monday for a total of 602 with 11 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported nine new cases on Friday for a total of 498 with eight deaths.

Around the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health had reported 93,035 cases with 2,190 deaths as of Monday.

In the U.S., nearly 7.8 million cases had been reported and more than 215,000 people had died as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 37.7 million cases have been reported and nearly 1.1 million people have died as of Monday, the data show.