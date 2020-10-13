13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Thurston County Tuesday

Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Tuesday announced 13 new COVID-19 diagnoses in county residents, continuing a rise in cases over the last two weeks that Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek has called “concerning.”

County data show these latest cases were confirmed in:

A boy age 0-9;

Two men in their 20s;

Two men in their 30s;

One man in his 40s;

Two women in their 60s;

One woman in her 70s;

One woman in her 80s; and

Three women in their 90s.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 1,479 residents confirmed positive since the first case was discovered here in March. A total of 1,132 are considered “recovered” or “recovering,” meaning they aren’t hospitalized and have been released from Public Health-ordered isolation. They may still have ongoing health problems as a result of the illness.

Twenty residents have died due to complications related to COVID-19, and 105 have been hospitalized at some point in their illness.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

At a county commission work session Tuesday morning, Dr. Abdelmalek called the recent rise in case counts, with the last two weeks seeing the county’s biggest weekly increases yet in the pandemic, “concerning.” Still, the most recent state Department of Health data puts transmission levels in the county in the “moderate” range, she said.

Data available on the DOH risk assessment dashboard Tuesday afternoon was only current through Sept. 28. However, Abdelmalek said the latest data, which she said the state was working on confirming, was from Oct. 8. It showed Thurston County’s rate of new cases per 100,000 people over 14 days was 59, she said.

The state considers rates between 25 and 75 to be “moderate.”

An update on ongoing outbreaks

Data updated Tuesday afternoon shows there are six ongoing congregate care outbreaks under investigation in the county. An updated weekly data report released Tuesday did not include the sixth outbreak, but showed data current through Sunday, Oct. 11, for the other five.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

As of Oct. 11, a total of 46 cases and one death were attributed to the five outbreaks:

Adult Family Home 1: Five residents and 15 staff had tested positive, with one death;

Adult Family Home 2: Two residents and five staff had tested positive;

Assisted Living Facility 1: Seven residents and seven staff had tested positive;

Assisted Living Facility 2: One resident and three staff had tested positive; and

Nursing facility: One resident had tested positive.

The sixth outbreak is at a nursing facility, according to Thurston County Public Health’s COVID-19 spokesperson Magen Johnson.

Abdelmalek said Tuesday the department is seeing what it saw in July: While transmission rates increase, the number of outbreaks is also rising. More COVID-19 circulating in the community means there’s an increased likelihood of those who care for vulnerable populations bringing it to those communities, she explained.

In the region

▪ Pierce County announced 66 cases on Tuesday, giving the county 8,690 total. The county announced one new death, a woman in her 60s from Puyallup with underlying health conditions. A total of 182 Pierce County residents have died.

▪ Lewis County reported three new cases, increasing the county total to 645. Eight Lewis County residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.





▪ Mason County, added three cases and no new deaths, for a total of 510 cases and eight deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County, as of Monday night, had 603 cases and 11 deaths.

Across the state, nation and world

Washington state had reported 93,862 cases on Tuesday with 2,190 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.





In the U.S., more than 7.8 million cases and more than 215,700 deaths had been reported as of Tuesday, Johns Hopkins University data show. Washington state ranks 25rd in the nation for the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Globally, more than 38 million cases had been reported and more than one million people had died as of Tuesday, the data show.