Thurston County reports 15 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

The Thurston County Health Department reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,581.

The cases included a boy younger than 10, two boys and two girls between 10 and 20 years old, three men and two women in their 20s, two men and a woman in their 30s, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s.

Of the total cases, 1,203 people have recovered or are recovering, 110 have been hospitalized at some point in their illness, and 21 have died, according to county data.

There are six ongoing congregate care center outbreaks, including one at Garden Courte.

The Washington State Department of Health on Saturday reported 777 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The department is no longer reporting deaths on weekends.

Pierce County reported 91 new cases and one death on Saturday. Pierce County had a total of 184 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.