Thurston County announces 12 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Thurston County announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Last week ended with 148 cases, the most in one week since the county began tracking the virus in early March. The previous three weeks have all seen over 100 cases.

Monday’s new cases include one person aged 0-19, three people in their 20s, one person in their 30s, three people in their 40s, one person in their 50s, two in their 60s, and one in their 70s.

The county’s total now stands at 1,593.

Of the total, 1,210 people have recovered or are recovering, 110 have been hospitalized at some point in their illness, and 21 have died.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There remain to be six ongoing congregate care outbreaks, including two adult family homes, two assisted living facilities, and two nursing homes.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County added 54 cases on Monday, giving the county a total of 9,196 cases and 185 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported two new cases on Sunday for a total of 676 and 12 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County announced 10 new cases Thursday night for a total of 628 with 11 deaths.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

▪ Mason County reported five new cases on Friday for a total of 527 with eight deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health reported 460 new cases and 19 deaths on Monday to give the state 98,661 cases with 2,258 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 8.1 million cases have been reported and more than 219,000 people have died as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, more than 40 million cases have been reported and more than 1.1 million people have died as of Monday, the data show.