The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Thurston County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Thurston County announced 20 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. 139 people have tested positive for the virus within the past seven days. Of those, 23 have been hospitalized and two have died.

The county is also still dealing with six COVID-19 facility outbreaks, also known as “congregate care setting” outbreaks.

Besides the outbreak at Garden Courte, the county is dealing with five other outbreaks at another assisted living facility, two adult family homes, and two nursing homes.

Washington state reported 919 new cases on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 102,264 cases. Neighboring Pierce County reported 109 new cases on Saturday and one death.

Profile Image of Jon Manley
Jon Manley
Jon Manley covers high school sports for The News Tribune. A McClatchy President’s Award winner and Gonzaga University graduate, Manley has covered the South Sound sports scene since 2013. Born and raised in Tacoma.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service