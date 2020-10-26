COVID-19 claimed the lives of 7 Thurston County residents over the weekend

Seven people died of COVID-19 over the weekend, Thurston County Public Health and Social Services announced on Monday.

Six of those people were connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, according to a county statement, but county officials would not confirm whether they were residents or staff, or which long-term care facilities they were connected with.

Those who died include a woman and a man in their 60s, a man in his 70s, a woman and a man in their 80s, and two women in their 90s, county data show.

As of last Friday, there were at least 70 cases tied to an outbreak at Garden Courte Memory Care, an assisted living facility on Lillly Road in Olympia. County officials did not confirm whether any of Monday’s cases or deaths were connected to that outbreak.

Monday marks the most deaths announced in Thurston County in one day since the pandemic began. The previous high was three deaths announced on Oct. 9, according to county data.

The county also announced 22 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of cases to 1,766. Of that total, 1,322 people have recovered or are recovering, 128 people have been hospitalized at some point in their illness, and 30 have died.

In the region

▪ Pierce County added 64 cases on Monday and two new deaths, giving the county a total of 9,810 cases and 191 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported three new cases on Monday for a total of 718 cases and 12 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County most recently released case totals last Thursday, when they had 680 cases and 11 deaths.

▪ Mason County most recently reported case totals on Friday, when they had a total of 553 cases and nine deaths.

Around the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health reported 587 new cases and 25 new deaths on Monday to give the state 103,500 cases with 2,321 deaths.

In the U.S., nearly 8.7 million cases had been reported and more than 225,000 people had died as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, nearly 43.4 million cases had been reported and more than 1.15 million people had died as of Monday, the data show.