Inslee: Washington state joins Western States Pact for COVID-19 vaccine review

Governor Jay Inslee said Washington is joining a Western States Pact to review the safety and efficacy of any COVID-19 vaccines once they are approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The other states in the partnership are California, Oregon, Nevada and Colorado.

The additional review will “help Washingtonians and others in western states have greater faith and greater confidence in the vaccine so that we increase the number of folks who actually get the vaccination, and of course that’s imperative if we are in fact going to beat this pandemic,” Inslee said at a virtual press conference Tuesday.

He said a panel of experts appointed by the states — “nationally recognized scientists with expertise in immunizations and public health” — will provide an “additional level of scrutiny to this process.”

The panel will put together a report as soon as possible after FDA approval, for each vaccine that is approved.

The governor said that: “Luckily, as people have expressed growing concerns about the potential political impacts on the process, the FDA published information about the data required for authorizing a vaccine. That combined with two independent federal groups and our own western states review process should give the public high confidence at the end of the day on the safety and efficacy of a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Asked by a reporter if the partnership will affect the timeline for vaccine availability, Inslee said the panel’s work: “could be done in days after the FDA comes up with a conclusion,” because the panel “will be looking at the data as it’s coming in.”

He cautioned that there will be a limited supply of vaccine available initially, once one is approved.

“People do have to realize that it’s going to take time to manufacture enough doses of whatever vaccine is approved,” the governor said.

State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy joined Inslee on the call.

They reiterated the importance of social distancing, wearing masks, and increasing ventilation indoors with people outside your household — including in private settings such as visiting a friend at home.

An analysis from the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation suggests about 1,000 deaths could be prevented by Feb. 1 if mask use in the state reaches 95 percent, she said.

Inslee also spoke about voting. He said about 46.6 percent of registered voters in Washington have already returned their ballots — more than double those returned at this point in 2016.

“Regardless of who you are voting for, we need you to turn in your ballot,” he said. “... The sooner the better.”

He said those who want to vote by mail should do so as soon as possible, hopefully by Friday.

People who want to register can do so in person through election day, Nov. 3, at local election offices. More information is available at votewa.gov.