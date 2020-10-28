Thurston County COVID-19 cases rise by 26 on Wednesday; total tops 1,800

Twenty-six new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Wednesday, giving the county 60 cases so far this week and increasing the overall total to 1,804.

Although 26 cases were confirmed by county health officials, the county announced no new deaths on Wednesday after reporting several earlier in the week.

Eleven people have died in the past seven days, including three people on Tuesday, the data show.

Wednesday’s new cases included four people in their 90s, five people in their 50s, five people in their 20s and three between the ages of 10-19, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

With cases on the rise, county Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek, in her weekly letter to the community, provided some tips on how to celebrate Halloween safely on Saturday.

“If your family chooses to trick or treat, wear a cloth face covering that covers your nose and mouth, maintain a distance of six feet or more with non-household members, and practice frequent hand hygiene,” she writes. “If you would like to give out treats, it is safest to place them in treat bags on a table away from your door, or on a table in your yard or driveway. Place markers indicating six feet so trick or treaters can maintain distance if multiple household groups arrive at once.”

Of the more than 1,800 cases here, 1,350 people have recovered or are recovering, 128 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 33 have died. The county is also still reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at what it calls “congregate care settings.” Those six outbreaks are at two adult family homes, two assisted living facilities and two nursing homes.

Four deaths have been attributed to the six outbreaks, county data show.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County added 107 new cases on Wednesday with no new deaths, giving the county a total of 9,975 cases and 191 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported six new cases on Wednesday for a total of 731 cases and 12 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County announced 11 new cases Oct. 22 for a total of 680 with 11 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported two additional cases and one new death on Wednesday for a total of 565 with 10 deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health reported 716 new cases and 16 deaths on Wednesday to give the state 104,743 cases with 2,353 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 8.8 million cases have been reported and more than 227,000 people have died as of Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, more than 44 million cases have been reported and more than 1.17 million people have died as of Wednesday, the data show.