Thurston County reports 21 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

The Thurston County Health Department reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,885.

Of the total cases, 1,384 people have recovered or are recovering, 137 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 33 have died.

The county is now reporting seven COVID-19 outbreaks at what it calls “congregate care settings,” including two adult family homes, two assisted living facilities and two nursing homes.

Neighboring Pierce County reported 100 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.