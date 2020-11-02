Thurston County adds 24 new COVID-19 cases and one new outbreak on Monday

Thurston County announced 24 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as well as one more resident who has died of the virus, a man in his 70s.

There are now eight ongoing congregate care setting outbreaks, up from seven on Sunday. Six are at long-term care facilities. The other two were not identified.

A county COVID-19 spokesperson declined to provide more information on the two new outbreaks.

Last week, The Olympian reported that three employees at the Thurston County Prosecutor’s office have tested positive for COVID-19. The county spokesperson would not say whether that was one of the new outbreaks.

The county now has 1,933 cases. Of those, 1,523 have recovered or are recovering, 140 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness (including 12 in the past week) and 34 have died (including 4 in the past week).

Monday’s cases included nine people in their 40s and six people in their 30s.

In the region

▪ Pierce County added 104 new cases on Monday and one new death, a woman in her 80s from Lakewood with underlying health conditions. The county now has a total of 10,441 cases and 194 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 11 new cases on Sunday for a total of 766 cases and 12 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County reported 741 cases and 12 deaths as of Sunday.

▪ Mason County reported six additional cases on Monday for a total of 585 with 10 deaths.

Around the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health reported 814 new cases on Sunday to give the state 108,315 cases with 2,366 deaths. Data for Monday was not posted by Monday afternoon.

In the U.S., 9.2 million cases had been reported with more than 231,000 deaths as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, more than 46.8 million cases had been reported and more than 1.2 million people had died as of Sunday, the data show.