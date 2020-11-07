Thurston County reports 19 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

The Thurston County Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 2,065.

As of Saturday, 38 people in the county have likely died from the virus, according to the health department.

Of the cases, 140 people have been hospitalized at some point and 1,613 have recovered or are recovering.

The county is also now reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 10 congregate care settings. Seven of the 10 have been identified as three adult family homes, two assisted living facilities and two nursing homes.

Neighboring Pierce County reported 226 new cases on Saturday as cases across the state continue to surge.

