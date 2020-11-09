Thurston County adds 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

Thurston County added 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and one more person has died of the virus, a man in his 80s.

Monday’s cases include five peopled aged 0-9, ten people in their 20s, five in their 30s, two in their 40s, and one in their 80s.

The county now has 2,121 total cases. Of those 1,640 have recovered or are recovering, 140 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, and 39 have died, including five in the past seven days.

There are 12 ongoing congregate care setting outbreaks, the same as on Sunday.

In the region

▪ Pierce County on Monday announced 90 cases and two new deaths, a man in his 50s from Tacoma and a man in his 70s from Tacoma. The county has now reported 11,490 cases and 203 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported that zero new cases were confirmed Monday. The county’s total remains at 781 cases and 12 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County added 37 cases on Sunday, giving the county 808 cases with 15 deaths. The county says 61 cases are currently “active.”

▪ Mason County reported 15 additional cases on Monday for a total of 622 with 10 deaths.

Around the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health on Monday reported 1,239 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 21 new deaths, giving the state 118,570 cases and 2,460 deaths.

The U.S. crossed the threshold of 10 million cases Sunday, with more than 238,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. India has the second most cases in the world, with 8.5 million cases and 127,000 reported deaths.

Globally, 50.8 million cases had been reported and 1.26 million people had died as of Monday, the data show.