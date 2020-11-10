State health officials stress urgent need for precautions as COVID-19 surge accelerates

As a surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations accelerates across the state, Washington state health officials are striking an urgent tone, asking residents to take precautions as the winter holiday season looms.

The state has the highest number of cases it’s ever had, and case counts are accelerating, State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy said at a virtual media briefing Tuesday afternoon. And it’s not due to an increase in testing, it’s a “real increase in disease.”

Officials stressed a need to take precautions such as wearing masks around people outside their households.

Lofy suggested that, ideally, people would “stop socializing” altogether for the next few weeks. But, if they need to, she said people should limit social contacts to no more than five people outside their household per week and keep interactions as short as possible.

If residents can’t change the state’s trajectory by changing behaviors, Lofy said, there will need to be actions that will hurt the economy — and “no one wants to do that again.”

The state found that case counts and hospitalizations increased across the state from mid to late October in its latest situation report, released Tuesday.

According to a Department of Health press release, more recent case counts have increased even as testing volumes have stayed steady — that’s in contrast to an increase in cases through early October, some of which, according to DOH, was related to increasing testing volumes.

The situation report includes an estimate that the “effective reproductive number” — how many other people a COVID-19 patient will infect — was 1.29 in western Washington on Oct. 24, and 1.36 in eastern Washington. The state’s goal is to keep that number “well below one,” meaning transmission is declining.

Officials went into fall 2020 warning of a possible surge in cases, which came to fruition and hasn’t slowed. Saturday, the state Department of Health issued a press release emphasizing the increasing intensity of the virus’s spread across the state as single-day case counts consistently broke records.

The release calls the numbers “very troubling” heading into a season of cold and darkness paired with holidays and other respiratory viruses.

“The fall surge, which is showing no signs of stopping, has erased the progress that we made this summer,” it read.

This story is developing and will be updated.