Thurston County COVID-19 cases continue to surge, rise by 47 on Wednesday to 2,230

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 47 on Wednesday, giving Thurston County 132 cases for the week so far and 2,230 to date, county health officials announced. It is the seventh consecutive week of 100 or more cases.

Wednesday’s 47 cases followed a new single-day high of 62 cases announced on Tuesday.

The new cases include four people in their 80s, nine people in their 30s, 11 people in their 20s and eight between the ages of 10-19, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Of the overall total, 1,701 people have recovered or are recovering, 158 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 39 have died, including three in the past seven days. A man in his 80s died Monday, the county data show.

The county is also reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 11 congregate care settings. The outbreaks have been identified at four adult family homes, four nursing homes and three assisted living facilities. The outbreaks have resulted in 193 cases of COVID-19 — 136 individuals, 57 staff — and 14 deaths, the data show.

OTHER DATA

▪ In October, 633 Thurston County residents tested positive for COVID-19, the most for one month since March.

▪ County zip codes that have seen an increase in confirmed cases since last week: 98501, 98502, 98503, 98506, 98512, 98513, 98516, 98531, 98579, 98589 and 98597.

▪ County residents who identify as Black, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander and Hispanic continue to be over-represented as a percent of COVID-19 confirmed cases when compared to the county’s total population.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County on Wednesday announced 276 cases and two new deaths, a Puyallup woman in her 80s and a Puyallup woman in her 70s. The woman in her 70s had underlying health conditions. The county has now reported 11,916 cases and 206 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County added nine cases Monday night, giving the county 817 with 15 deaths.

▪ Lewis County has a total of 784 cases and 12 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported 10 additional cases on Tuesday for a total of 632 with 10 deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported the state has 120,011 cases and 2,482 deaths.

The U.S. has crossed the threshold of 10 million cases. It now has 10.3 million cases with more than 240,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. India has the second most cases in the world, with 8.6 million cases and 127,000 reported deaths.

Globally, 51.9 million cases have been reported and 1.28 million people have died as of Wednesday, the data show.