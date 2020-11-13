Record-breaking 88 new COVID-19 cases on Friday stem mostly from community spread, says Thurston Health Officer

Signs for masking hang in the windows of downtown Kennewick businesses. The Benton Franklin Health District is encouraging Tri-Citians to continue masking up while in public to help stop the spread of coronavirus. jking@tricityherald.com

Transmission of COVID-19 continues to spike as the county reported a record-breaking 88 new COVID-19 cases on Friday afternoon.

It’s the third time this week that daily case totals have been record highs. Prior to this week, the most cases reported in a single day was 47 cases on October 16th, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Then this week: 62 on Tuesday, 47 on Wednesday, 51 on Thursday, and 88 on Friday.

Very few of Friday’s cases are related to ongoing long-term care facility outbreaks, said Thurston County Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek in a video posted to Youtube on Friday afternoon. Rather, they’re coming from social gatherings.

“The majority of these cases are spread within our community,” Abdelmalek said. “This includes spread within households and spread within close community contacts as well as private gatherings.”

There have already been 271 new confirmed cases this week, far surpassing last week’s record-setting weekly high of 189 cases and with the weekend yet to come.

As Thanksgiving approaches, Dr. Abdelmalek echoed Gov. Jay Inslee in encouraging people to stay home and not attend family gatherings.

“Going into the holidays it is absolutely essential that we limit our gatherings to just household members and rely on virtual means to connect with friends and loved ones outside of our homes,” Abdelmalek said.

“I know I will be connecting with my family virtually as well,” she added.

The county continues to report 12 congregate care setting outbreaks, the same as yesterday. Eleven of the 12 have been identified as four adult family homes, four nursing home and three assisted living facilities, the data show.

In the region

▪ Pierce County on Friday announced 180 new cases and one new death, a man in his 70s from East Pierce County. The county has now reported 12,339 cases and 208 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County added six cases as of Thursday night, giving the county 840 cases with 15 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported nine new cases on Thursday for a total of 793 cases and 12 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported 20 additional cases on Thursday for a total of 652 with 10 deaths.

Around the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health on Friday reported a record-high 2,142 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths. The previous record of 1,770 was set on Nov. 7.

The state now has 125,498 cases and 2,519 deaths.

The U.S. had reported more than 10.7 million cases and more than 244,000 deaths as of Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 53.2 million cases had been reported and more than 1.3 million people had died as of Friday, the data show.