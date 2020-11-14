Thurston County reports 80 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Thurston County reported 80 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Saturday’s numbers bring the county total to 2.449 cases.

As Thanksgiving approaches, Thurston County Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek echoed Gov. Jay Inslee in encouraging people to stay home and not attend family gatherings.

“Going into the holidays it is absolutely essential that we limit our gatherings to just household members and rely on virtual means to connect with friends and loved ones outside of our homes,” Abdelmalek said.

“I know I will be connecting with my family virtually as well,” she added.

The county continues to report 12 congregate care setting outbreaks. Eleven of the 12 have been identified as four adult family homes, four nursing home and three assisted living facilities, the data show.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Neighboring Pierce County reported 302 new cases on Saturday, while the state posted another single-day high for the second consecutive day, confirming 2,233 new cases on Saturday.