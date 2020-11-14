The Olympian Logo
Washington state reports 2,233 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, another single-day high

The Washington State Department of Health on Saturday reported 2,233 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The department is no longer reporting deaths on weekends. Saturday’s mark is another single-day high for the state since the pandemic began, surpassing the previous mark of 2,142, which was set yesterday.

Pierce County reported 302 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths. Pierce County had a total of 211 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 127,731 cases and 2,519 deaths, up from 125,498 cases and 2,519 deaths on Friday.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 33,816 cases and 836 deaths. Pierce is now second in cases, with 12,730 cases. Yakima County has 12,456 cases and 283 deaths.

All counties in Washington have cases.

