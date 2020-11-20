If you want to get a COVID test for Thanksgiving, don’t go to drive-thru sites, county says

Amid a surge of COVID-19 cases and wait times as long as 4-5 hours at Providence’s Hawks Prarie drive-thru testing site, Thurston County is advising people who want to get tested prior to holiday social gatherings to arrange it though their primary care provider and not one of the county’s two drive-thru testing locations.

In her letter to the community on Friday, Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek reiterated Gov. Jay Inslee’s new restrictions on public gatherings announced last Sunday. The governor’s guidance says not to gather indoors with people outside your household, unless you quarantine for 14 days prior, or quarantine for seven days prior and receive a negative COVID-19 test result 48 hours before the gathering.

But because the county’s two drive-thru testing sites are so overloaded, those wishing to attend social gatherings are being advised to seek testing elsewhere.

“If you’re somebody that wants to follow the governor’s guidance and quarantine for seven days and get a negative test result 48 hours before you go to a Thanksgiving dinner at grandma’s house, our testing sites are not going to test you,” said Megan Johnson, COVID-19 Public Information Officer for Thurston County Public Health and Social Services. “We do not have the capacity right now in our community to test people for those reasons.”

Johnson advised contacting your primary care provider instead, and checking with your insurance company - they may not cover it if you don’t have symptoms.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Providence Hawks Prarie site has in the past limited its testing to people with symptoms and those preparing for a medical procedure. This morning, Providence announced that they plan to begin diverting pre-procedure testing to other clinics, in order to reduce line sizes. Last week the site began turning people away amid 4-5 hour wait times and over 200 cars in line.

However, the other drive-thru testing site, SeaMar Community Health Center in West Olympia, will continue testing anyone, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not, according to Yasin Moussaoui, Health Center Administrator for the Olympia clinic, which is open only on Thursdays and Fridays. Other SeaMar testing locations are by appointment or only for people with symptoms.

There are also other testing sites throughout the county, including no-cost walk-up sites in Tenino, Rochester, and Olympia. Those sites will only test people with symptoms or close contacts of confirmed cases.

Friday’s Cases

Thurston County added 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and one more person has died of the virus, a woman in her 70s.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Friday’s cases bring the county’s total to 2,736. Of those, 1,909 people have recovered or are recovering, 158 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, and 43 have died, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

There are 11 ongoing congregate care center outbreaks, one less than yesterday.

In The Region

▪ Pierce County announced 252 cases and one new death on Friday, a woman in her 70s from Tacoma with underlying health conditions. The county now has 13,948 cases and 224 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 21 new cases on Friday for a total of 1,011 cases and 14 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County added 21 new cases and one new death Thursday night, giving the county 906 cases and 16 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported 17 additional cases on Friday for a total of 718 cases and 11 deaths.

Around the State, Nation, and World

The state Department of Health reported 2,132 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths on Friday. The state has now reported 139,543 cases and 2,619 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 11.9 million cases had been reported with more than 254,000 deaths as of Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 57.4 million cases had been reported and 1.37 million people had died as of Friday, the data show.