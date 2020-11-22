Thurston County ends week with 334 COVID-19 cases, the second highest weekly total

Thurston County ended the week of Nov. 16 with 334 COVID-19 cases, the second highest weekly total since the county began tracking the virus here. County health officials reported 389 cases the week of Nov. 9.

The weekly total for Nov. 16-22 includes 51 more cases announced on Sunday, increasing the overall total in the county to 2,821, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

The recent rise in cases here and throughout the state has led to a number of new recommendations and restrictions announced by local health officials, as well as Gov. Jay Inslee, to curb the spread of the virus. The Apple Cup, the longtime rivalry football game between the University of Washington and Washington State University, also was canceled Sunday because of COVID-19.

The state Department of Corrections also announced Sunday that a third prison inmate has died from COVID-19. Michael Cornethan, 62, incarcerated in the state prison in Walla Walla, died Saturday, according to a news release.

Of the overall total in Thurston County, 1,916 people have recovered or are recovering, 158 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 45 have died, including three people since last Wednesday, county health data show. A woman in her 70s died Friday, and a man in his 90s and a woman in her 70s died Saturday, the data show.

A “weekly update” about the state of the virus here also shows that there are 12 COVID-19 outbreaks in local congregate care settings. The 12, according to the update, have been identified in four adult family homes, four nursing homes, three assisted living facilities and what the county calls a “supported living facility.”

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County on Sunday announced 325 cases and no new deaths. The county has now reported 14,594 cases and 224 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 36 new cases on Sunday for a total of 1,056 cases and 14 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County added 21 new cases and one new death Thursday night, giving the county 906 with 16 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported 17 additional cases on Friday for a total of 718 with 11 deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health has reported 141,260 cases and 2,619 deaths as of Saturday. As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the DOH website had not been updated.

In the U.S., more than 12.2 million cases have been reported with 256,000 deaths as of Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 58.5 million cases have been reported and 1.38 million people have died as of Sunday, the data show.