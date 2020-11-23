Thurston County adds 80 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Eighty new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Monday, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

This comes after last week concluded with 334 cases, the second-highest weekly total recorded since the pandemic began.

The county now has 2,901 cases. Of those, 1,921 people have recovered or are recovering, 158 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, and 45 have died, including five people in the past week.

There continue to be 11 ongoing congregate care facility outbreaks.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County announced 160 new cases on Monday. The county has now reported 14,755 cases and 224 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 28 new cases on Monday for a total of 1,084 cases and 14 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County added 27 new cases and one new death Sunday night, giving the county 933 with 17 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported 39 additional cases on Monday for a total of 575 with 11 deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health has reported 141,260 cases and 2,619 deaths as of Saturday, which is the most recent data available.

In the U.S., nearly 12.4 million cases had been reported with more than 257,000 deaths as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, more than 59 million cases had been reported and 1.39 million people had died as of Monday, the data show.