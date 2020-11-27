One percent of Thurston County residents have contracted COVID-19

Thurston County reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, giving the county 322 cases so far this week.

On Wednesday, the county surpassed three thousand cases, meaning that more than 1% of the population has contracted the virus since March. (Thurston County has 291,000 residents, according to the Thurston Regional Planning Council.)

The county now has 3,143 total cases. Of those, 1,921 people have recovered or are recovering, 202 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, and 46 have died, including four in the past week.

Of all the Thurston County residents who contracted COVID-19, 1.8 percent have died of the disease, according to Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek in her most recent letter to the community.

Fourty-four people have been hospitalized in the past week, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

The county is reporting 12 ongoing outbreaks at congregate care settings, the same as yesterday.

In the region

▪ Pierce County on Friday announced 128 new cases and no new deaths. Friday’s new cases are an undercount due to staffing and processing slowdowns, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department wrote on Facebook. The rapid increase in people seeking testing has led to lag times of 2-3 days for reporting positive cases. The county now has at least 15,587 cases and 231 deaths.

▪ Lewis County did not report new numbers Friday but it did report 22 new cases and two new deaths Wednesday for a total of 1,134 cases and 16 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County also did not report new numbers Friday. Most recently it reported 18 new cases Tuesday night, giving the county 966 total cases and 17 deaths.

▪ Mason County did not report new numbers Friday. The county most recently reported nine additional cases on Wednesday for a total of 776 with 11 deaths.

Around the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health did not report updated numbers on Friday. On Wednesday, the state reported 2,887 new cases and 14 new deaths for a total of 153,906 cases and 2,704 deaths. Washington ranks 27th among the states for the number of COVID-19-related deaths.

In the U.S., more than 13 million cases had been reported with over 264,000 deaths as of Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 61.5 million cases had been reported and about 1.44 million people had died as of Friday, the data shows.