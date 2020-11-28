Thurston County reports 23 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Thurston County reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, giving the county 345 cases so far this week, with one day to go.

On Wednesday, the county surpassed 3,000 cases, meaning that more than 1% of the population has contracted the virus since March. (Thurston County has 291,000 residents, according to the Thurston Regional Planning Council.)

The county now has reported 3,166 total cases. Of those, 1,921 people have recovered or are recovering, 202 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, and 46 have died, including four in the past week.

Of all the Thurston County residents who contracted COVID-19, 1.8 percent have died of the disease, according to Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek in her most recent letter to the community.

Fourty-four people have been hospitalized in the past week, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

The county is reporting 13 ongoing outbreaks at congregate care settings, up one from Friday.

In the region

▪ Pierce County on Friday announced 411 new cases and no new deaths. The department said Saturday’s record-high case count is a result of the department catching up after staffing and processing slowdowns related to the Thanksgiving holiday. County totals are now 15,998 confirmed cases and 231 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.