Thurston County adds 27 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Thurston County reported 27 more COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Yesterday, the county reported 23 new cases to cap off the second-highest week on record, totaling 368 cases.

The county now has 3,216 cases. Of that total, 1,921 have recovered or are recovering and 216 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, including 58 in the past week. 46 people have died, including two in the past week.

The county also is reporting 13 COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings. Eleven of the 13 locations have been identified as three adult family homes, three nursing homes, three assisted living facilities and what the county calls two “supported living” facilities.

In the region

▪ Pierce County on Monday announced 166 new cases and four new deaths, including a man in his 50s from Spanaway, a woman in her 40s from Tacoma, a man in his 60s from Spanaway, and a man in his 90s from Gig Harbor. All had underlying conditions except for the man in his 50s, for whom it is not known if he had underlying conditions. County health officials also said that Monday’s count was an undercount because of delays in processing and reporting. The county has now reported 16,432 cases and 235 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 23 new cases on Monday for a total of 1,233 cases and 16 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County announced 54 new cases on Sunday night, giving the county 1,020 cases with 17 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported 47 additional cases on Monday for a total of 823 cases with 11 deaths.

Around the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health reported 2,319 new cases and 71 deaths on Monday. That death count includes the weekend, as the state no longer reports deaths over the weekend. The state has now reported 165,019 cases and 2,774 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 13.5 million cases have been reported with more than 267,000 deaths as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 63.1 million cases had been reported and 1.46 million people had died as of Monday, the data show.